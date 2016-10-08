The Supreme Court’s rejection of the State government’s petition against the charging of higher fee for the MBBS course at the KMCT, Kannur, and Karuna medical colleges has revealed the total failure of the government on the self-financing colleges issue, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

A press note issued here said the government voluntarily lost this case for the managements in the Kerala High Court by not putting forth convincing arguments. Students have to pay a higher fee for all seats in these three colleges at a time when the fee for the government seats in colleges that signed an agreement with the government is only Rs.2.5 lakh: in KMCT and Kannur colleges students have to pay Rs.10 lakh and in Karuna, they have to pay Rs.7.45 lakh. With this, the colleges that did not sign an agreement can reap profits. The government which boasted that it would bring to heel these colleges, in fact, paved the way for them to charge higher fee. After this, it was strange that the Chief Minister asked why the Opposition was not saying anything against these colleges.

KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, in a press note issued here, said the three colleges were able to charge a higher fee thanks to a connivance between the government and the managements. If the government had acted in a way it should have, such a verdict would not have come from the Supreme Court. The government did all it could to allow the managements to loot students, he said.