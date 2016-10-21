The State government has reiterated its commitment to safeguard the interests of those dwelling in 123 villages in Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs) and oppose the anti-farmer proposals in the Kasturirangan committee report.

Replying to a notice on an adjournment motion of Sunny Joseph in the Assembly on Thursday on the concerns of the people in the 123 villages on account of an affidavit filed by the government at the High Court in connection with a petition of a quarry owner at Chittar in Pathanamthitta district, Forest Minister K. Raju and Parliamentary Affairs Minister A.K. Balan said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front share the same stance on the concerns of the people.

Unanimous resolution

The Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on January 30, 2014 to protect the interest of the farmers as well as those living in the ESAs. The LDF government is committed to honour the spirit of the resolution.