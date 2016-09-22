VACB plans to use invasive techniques

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is all set to deploy an inventive panoply of covert surveillance techniques to better detect corruption.

VACB Director General Jacob Thomas told The Hindu that unlike conventional crimes, corruption rarely manifested itself openly. Often, public interest was the sole victim of graft. Hence, invasive techniques were required to detect the malady and rectify it.

Mr. Thomas met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday and submitted a detailed proposal to achieve the government’s professed aim of making the State a “national leader in preventing corruption.”

The public face of the VACB is also set to transform.

Like police stations

Its 14 district units and five range offices are notified police stations under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

These facilities will soon have modern lock-ups and interrogation rooms. “The measure will help dispel the notion that corruption is a rich man’s crime which does not entail arrest or remand,” a senior officer said.

Vigilance units will function like conventional police stations. Every petition will be registered and a receipt issued to the complainant. Petitions where an offence is prima facie revealed, a case will be registered forthwith. Action on such complaints will not be kept in abeyance under the pretext of preliminary inquiry.

Status in writing

Officials will not be allowed to use “Quick verification” as a “ruse” to delay the registration of cases. Complainants will have to be informed in writing on the status of their petitions.

Notably, the changes in the VACB comes at a time when the agency is investigating a series of high profile graft cases involving top Opposition politicians.