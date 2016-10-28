The developments that have led to the rise of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the United States, and the exit of Britain from the European Union (EU), will result in a slowdown of globalisation in the Global North (economically developed societies), said C. Rammanohar Reddy, former chief editor of the Economic and Political Weekly .

He was speaking on ‘Globalisation after Brexit and Donald Trump’ at the fifth foundation day lecture of the Centre for Development Studies, Ulloor.

Dr. Reddy said the ‘Trump phenomenon’ and Brexit have a common cause: the anti-globalisation and xenophobic sentiments among the white, middle-aged working class, who have been marginalised through the rise of free trade and the deterioration of public services due to rise in immigration.

These sentiments have begun to exert pressure on political leaders of the Global North. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has withdrawn support to the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP). So, it is evident that the era of free trade agreements within the Global North is dead.

Hence the scope for countries in the Global South to increase their exports to the north will be limited, and it is unlikely that China’s export success will be replicated.