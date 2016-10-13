The Federal Republic of Germany is setting up a consulate for Kerala in the city. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the honorary consulate at a function to be held here on Friday. Syed Ibrahim, director of the German language and cultural centre, Goethe-Zentrum, has been appointed honorary consul for Kerala. He is scheduled to be installed in his office by Consul General Margit Hellwig-Boette. Dr. Syed is also the honorary representative of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

