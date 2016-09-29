The Cabinet has decided to introduce a free accident insurance scheme for 35 lakh school students.

The Cabinet which met here on Wednesday decided to implement the scheme through the Director of Public Instructions. The meeting decided to grant permission to Satya Sai Orphanage Trust to construct 108 houses for landless endosulfan victims at Enmakaje, Parappa and Pulloor villages in Kasaragod district.

MLAs have been permitted to sanction funds from their local area development fund to libraries having membership in the Kerala State Library Council for procuring computer, LCD projector, public address system, and installing Wi-Fi facility.