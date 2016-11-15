People awaiting their turn to exchange notes or withdraw money at a branch of the State Bank of Travancore in the city on Monday.— Photo: S. Gopakumar

Functioning of ATMs marred by low availability of currency notes

The frantic run for currency notes in the wake of demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes continued for the sixth day on Monday as banks and ATMs witnessed long queues in many parts of the city.

In contrast to what was seen in many banks a day ago, most places witnessed rush. The situation was no different in front of ATM kiosks, some of which were yet to dispense cash. The functioning of the other machines was affected by the low availability of currency notes, a problem that threatens to worsen the crisis in the coming days. According to a bank official, the shortage of Rs.50 notes has begun to affect the ongoing exercise of exchanging the now-defunct notes. Besides, many banks had to make do with soiled notes of Rs.100 under the present circumstances.

Likely to go on

“The ongoing crisis is likely to persist until the circulation of adequate number of Rs.500 and lower denomination notes is ensured across the country,” the official said.

People from all walks of life including government employees and tourists were among those who lined up to withdraw cash from ATM machines in the city.

“Most ATMs go dry soon after the working hours of the banks. Many of us had to obtain special permission during the office hours to withdraw cash for our immediate needs,” says Joseph Augustine, a government employee.

Withdraw strike call

The decision of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy to withdrawn their strike call has evidently brought relief to many who rushed to the banks and ATMs to withdraw or exchange cash and purchase essential commodities.

However, the lack of lower denomination currency notes continued to affect the business of small-scale vendors.

The crisis has led to the rates of most perishables coming down considerably.