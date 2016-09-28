The date to register for the first year higher secondary course (2016-18 batch) through the Kerala State Council for Open and Lifelong Education (SCOLE-Kerala) by paying the fee with a fine of Rs.250 has been extended to 5 p.m. on September 30. Documents showing registration should be submitted by students from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur at the Poojappura State office, and those from Palakkad to Kasaragod at the SCOLE-Kerala regional centre at the Malappuram Civil Station compound by 5 p.m. on October 1, a statement here said. — Staff Reporter

