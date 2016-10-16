: The Food Safety wing has imposed a fine of Rs.50,000 and served improvement notice on Hotel SP Grand Days in the city, following an investigation into a complaint given by one of the guests at the hotel. Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, D. Sivakumar, said that a doctor who had visited the hotel’s restaurant on Friday had given a complaint that a worm had been found in the serving of cut fruits that he had ordered.

The complaint was accompanied by photographs showing the worm, following which Food Safety officials inspected the hotel kitchens on Saturday. ”We found the kitchen to be unhygienic and hence a fine of Rs. 50,000 was imposed and an improvement notice was served,” Mr. Sivakumar said.