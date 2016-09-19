The pageantry marking the conclusion of the week-long Onam celebrations was a show of the rich cultural traditions of the State. Floats at the procession taken out in the capital city on Sunday also dealt upon many contemporary social issues. Vignettes of the event.— Photos: S. Mahinsha

Apart from State’s traditional art forms, cultural forms of other States too add colour to Onam pageantry, which was witnessed by thousands

Curtains came down on the week-long Onam celebrations sponsored by the Department of Tourism, with a grand cultural pageantry taken out along the thoroughfares of the city on Sunday evening.

The pageantry was a carnival of the traditional heritage of the State and the country, with around 1,000 artistes performing over 50 art forms.

Governor P. Sathasivam flagged off the pageantry at Manaveeyam Road at 5.30 p.m. The procession continued till East Fort, with cultural programmes held at five venues along the 5-km stretch. Thousands of people lined up on either side of the stretch to watch the pageantry. Dignitaries, including the Governor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, watched the procession from a special pavilion near the University College campus.

The viewers were in for a visual treat, with men and women attired in traditional dresses leading the procession, bearing Muthukkuda and Olakkuda . This was followed by a host of colourful performances such as Theyyam , Kathakali , Velakali , Mayura Nritham, and Pookkavadi . Percussion performances of Panchavadyam , Shingarimelam , and Chendamelam spiced up the atmosphere with energetic beats.

The traditional Kerala art forms were followed by performances by 160 artistes from other States, including Silambattam from Puducherry, Sambalpuri from Odisha, Mathuri tribal dance from Telangana, Sarakalu from Andhra Pradesh, Siddhi Dhamal from Gujarat, Gudumbaja from Madhya Pradesh, Fug and Khumar from Haryana, Dolkunitha and Somanakunitha from Karnataka, and Karagom and dummy horse from Tamil Nadu, giving the viewers a taste of India’s diversity.

The artists were accompanied by over 75 thematic floats, presented by government departments, public-sector undertakings, private institutions, local bodies, cooperatives, and others.