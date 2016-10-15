The City police on Friday arrested five persons, including a woman, for allegedly attempting to murder an autorickshaw driver at Chakka.

The accused have been identified as Deepu Divakaran, 26, of Kunnukuzhy; Lissy, 45, of Pettah; Vipin, 24, of Peroorkada; Akhil Sebastian, 24, of Peyad; and Rajesh, 20, of Neyyattinkara. They were arrested by a team led by Control Room Assistant Commissioner Suresh Kumar for allegedly attempting to murder Sunil Kumar, 48, of Bala Nagar Colony, near Veli, near the Chakka fire station on July 23. He was allegedly assaulted and stabbed by the accused men.

The attack is believed to be a fallout of a running feud between Sunil and Deepu. Sunil had been working as a driver and domestic help for Lissy.

Conspiracy

However, Lissy later decided to engage Deepu as her driver. As Sunil allegedly attempted to influence Lissy and regain her trust again, Deepu allegedly hatched a conspiracy with his friends to murder him.

The accused persons were produced in a local court and were remanded in judicial custody.