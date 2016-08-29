The Kadinamkulam Police and the Indian Coast Guard personnel rescued 15 fishermen after their boat capsized in the sea off the Puthenthope coast on Sunday afternoon.

The fishermen, 12 of whom were from Beemappally and three from Perumathura, were fishing in the sea, about five kilometres off the coast. The boat reportedly capsized after it lost balance due to the weight of the fishes that got caught in the net. Four of the fishermen sustained minor injuries.