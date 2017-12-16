Fisherman confirmed dead

more-in

A body that was recovered from near Kollam during the search efforts launched in the aftermath of the Cyclone Ockhi has been confirmed to be that of a fisherman who had set sail from Thumba.

The deceased has been identified as Gerald Carlos, 47, of Thumba. The body had been kept at the Kollam General Hospital mortuary.

The identity has been established through a DNA test, following which the next of kin and the parish council of St. John the Baptist’s Church in Thumba were alerted by the Coastal police at Neendakara.

Hope dimmed

According to Ashlin Jose, the parish priest of the church, five fishermen from Thumba were yet to be found. They have been identified as John D’Cruz, 55, George Kumar, 44, Cicil Fernandez, 53, Antony Rajappan, 62, and J. Thomas, 46 of Fathimapuram. The news of the death of Gerald has left the people of the region devastated and also dimmed the hopes of rescuing those missing.