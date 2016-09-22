The Film Lovers Cultural Association (FILCA) is holding the 16th edition of its international film festival from October 7 to 13 at the Bharat Bhavan auditorium in Thycaud. The festival will feature 48 films, including 12 short films and 14 international films. As a special category, seven Turkish films will be screened.

Noolthumbu , directed by S. Bhasurachandran and Chaayam Pooshiya Veedu , directed by Satheesh Babusenan and Santhosh Babusenan, will be the inaugural films of the festival, and the French movie, The Blue Room will mark the finale.

The film festival will be inaugurated by A.K. Balan, Minister for Culture, on October 7. Adoor Gopalakrishnan is to be the chief guest at the ceremony. Cash awards for winners of FILCA’s campus film festival will be distributed at the ceremony. Delegate passes have been arranged for the public.

The festival will feature 48 films, including 12 short films and 14 international films