The much-awaited Onam celebrations in the city will get under way on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the seven-day festivities at Nishagandhi auditorium at 6.30 p.m. The function will also kick off the State-level celebrations.

Singer K.J. Yesudas will be the chief guest at the celebrations. Before the inauguration, at 4 p.m., Mattannur Sankarankutty and team will present Pancharimelam.

The celebrations will be held at 30 venues in the district across seven days.

Besides the usual venues in the city, celebrations will be held at Neyyattinkara, Pothencode, Nedumangad, Attingal, and Kazhakuttam. These will conclude with a colourful procession on September 18.

The programmes too promise to be novel this time around, with focus on social responsibility.

At Shanghumughom, women and children’s programmes will be staged, while at Gandhi Park, transgenders will present their programmes.

On Thiruvonam day, the differently abled will present their programmes.

A mega show will be held at Central Stadium.

Folk arts, temple arts forms, plays, Kathaprasangam will be among the programmes lined up for viewers.

Green protocol

The organisers are hoping for eco-friendly celebrations, with the green protocol to be in force at the various venues.