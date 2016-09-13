(Clockwise from top left) It was a delightful medley of hues and fragrances at the Parle-The Hindu MetroPlus Pookkalam contest in the State capital on Monday; the top three floral carpets; the first prize winners receive the cash prize from actor Anu Sree; and Anu Sree addresses the participants at the venue.- Photos: C. Ratheesh Kumar & By Special Arrangement

Harmonious colour choices and neat finish were the hallmark of the event

: On Monday, 250 participants from the city came together to create an Onam feast for the eyes at the ninth edition of Parle-The Hindu MetroPlus Pookkalam contest. As many as 50 pookkalams , coloured by several varieties of flowers and leaves, decorated the auditorium at the Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud, giving it a surreal glow.

Deciding a winner from among so many beautiful floral arrangements was a difficult task for the judges, senior faculty of the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram. “It was a close contest between the top 10 teams,” they said. But finally, the pookkalams with the most harmonious colour choices and neat finish took the top prizes.

The first prize went to the Tagore Arts and Science Club, Thrikkannapuram. Team members Athulya, Suja, Asha, Arun and Lijith thanked Sanal Kumar, secretary of their club, for the intricate design of their pookkalam . “He deserves all the credit, as we simply executed his idea,” they said.

Divya and family from Poojappura, who took home the second prize, were delighted despite losing the top title. “We will definitely come back next year and take another shot at the first prize,” said Divya.

Team Iccons led by Divya G. was the second runner-up. Ten teams were given consolation prizes. The top prizes were given away by the young cine actor Anushree, who said she was delighted to be a part of such a colourful Onam celebration.

Prizes were awarded not just for the most beautiful pookkalams , but also for the best traditional attires. Sheila James of Czarina Boutique, who selected the best-dressed team and participants, said she was glad to see many participants dressed up in the traditional Kerala attire. She picked Anjana Harikumar’s team, attired in cream and blue, as the best dressed team, while Kala Suresh and Arun were chosen the best dressed individuals.

To add more fun to the colours, the pookkalam contest was accompanied by the Parle ‘Biscuit Crunching’ contest and the Chungath Jewellery ‘Name the ornament and predict the weight.’ contest. Neenu, a staff member of State Bank of India (SBI), won the latter.

Parle was the presenting sponsor for the event, which was powered by the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) and Chungath Jewellery. Sprinkle Salt was the associate sponsor. Gifts were sponsored by Preethi, Ripple Tea, Horticorp, Periyar rice, Njuze and Focus Shirts. Media One was the TV partner and Apollo Dimora was the hospitality partner.