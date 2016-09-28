Fasting Youth Congress leaders hospitalised

Youth Congress agitators throwing chairs at the police while protesting against the lathicharge before the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.—Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar

15 persons, including five police personnel, injured in clashes

Youth Congress leaders Dean Kuriakose and C.R. Mahesh, who led the agitation against the fee hike in private medical colleges, were hospitalised on Tuesday.

They were admitted to the Government MCH here after complaining of uneasiness, possibly due to inhalation of smoke from tear gas fired by the police.

Nearly 15 persons, including five police personnel, were injured in the clashes that erupted in front of the Secretariat and, later, near the University College premises on the day.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment police have arrested 17 activists in connection with the agitation. They were booked under various provisions of the IPC, including those pertaining to rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from discharging duties, and danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation.