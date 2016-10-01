Farm calendar to promote organic farming on the anvil

The government has prepared a five-year action plan to promote organic farming in 50,000 hectares, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said.

The plan was to promote two farming clusters each in 146 blocks and a comprehensive strategy for procurement and marketing of vegetables from farmers, he said in the Assembly on Friday.

The government was also thinking of formulating an agriculture production calendar.

Till now there was no strategy to promote vegetable farming on the basis of marketing possibilities and strengths.

Comprehensive strategy

What the government was planning was a comprehensive strategy that includes promoting vegetable farming based on demand and at the same time creating procurement, marketing and supply facilities, besides ensuring a minimum set price for each product, Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

64 farms to be revived

The government was planning the revival of 64 agriculture farms under the Agriculture Department and encouraging farming there to meet the State’s requirement of vegetables. Some of these farms could be developed as hotspots for vegetable procurement also.

Paddy procurement normally starts on October 1 as per the Central government’s circular.

However, the government, in consultation with State procurement agencies, procured paddy already harvested in Upper Kuttanad before October.

The government was also considering increasing the support price of paddy.

Rice mill owners were asking for a hike in handling charges and though the government had called them for another round of discussion, an alternative plan would be formulated for procuring all harvested paddy in Upper Kuttanad, Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

