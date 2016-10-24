Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran has urged the government to launch an immediate investigation into the setback to the government’s efforts to retrieve its land currently in the hands of Travancore Rubber and Tea Company. In a statement here on Sunday, Mr. Sudheeran said the government’s efforts had suffered a setback owing to laxity on the part of the lawyers handling the case. The government should show sufficient vigilance to pursue cases relating to land in the illegal possession of private companies and individuals, he said.

Please Wait while comments are loading...