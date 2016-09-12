The new headquarters building of the SDMA coming up opposite the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds in the city will house a state-of-the-art facility for the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the nerve centre of the disaster response mechanism in Kerala.

Designed to provide intelligent support for emergency operations, the SEOC will be equipped with a full- fledged operational Decision Support System (DSS) and communication facilities, enabling the prediction and early warning of major hydro-meteorological hazards.

The system will support the authorities and District Collectors to prepare and respond to various calamities in the State. Once commissioned, the SEOC will enable real time response tracking for continuous improvement. The DSS is envisaged as a predictive system for long-term disaster risk reduction planning inclusive of climate change factors.

By Keltron

The system offers integrated data visualisation, real time collaboration, and deep analytics to help agencies prepare for problems, coordinate and manage response efforts and enhance efficiency of services. The project is implemented by Keltron with technological support from IBM.

SDMA has also taken up as a project to provide a State-wide network for seismic monitoring and efforts are on to establish a coastal hazard monitoring system at the National Centre for Earth Science Studies.