Ex-MLA appointed

KSWDC gets new chairperson

Former MLA K.S. Saleekha has been appointed chairperson of the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC). The government has also appointed a five-member director board for the Corporation. The director board members are K.P. Sumathy, T. Geena Kumari, Kamala Sadanandan, Annamma Poulose, and T.V. Madhaviyamma. The government had earlier appointed V.C. Bindu as the corporation managing director.

The first meeting of the new director board would take charge on Thursday. — Special Correspondent