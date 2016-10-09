: Even his detractors respected and recognised Mahatma Gandhi, Deputy Speaker V. Sasi has said.

Mr. Sasi was inaugurating the valedictory of the week-long Gandhi Jayanti celebrations organised by the Information and Public Relations Department here on Saturday.

Gandhi realised the mistakes he had made in his life and corrected them. He had his views on various subjects. There was a need to study how his tenets could benefit future generations, Mr. Sasi said.

Prizes presented

He also gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions held as part of the celebrations. Councillor Ayesha Baker presided over the function.