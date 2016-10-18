State Police Chief Loknath Behera formally launched the online booking for the virtual queue facility for Sabarimala pilgrims at a function held at the headquarters of the Kerala Police on Monday.

The facility enables Ayyappa devotees to book in advance their darshan timings during the forthcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala.

Faster booking

The website SabarimalaQ.com will ensure faster booking enabled by an improvement in the software. No charge will be levied for the service provided by the Kerala Police.

With no financial aid from the government, the Sabarimala virtual queue system is a self-sustained project. The project cost is met by revenue from advertisements placed on the portal, coupons, and entry cards.

Helplines

The facility enables devotees to search for dates and time slots available for darshan. The visitors to the portal are required to create profiles, upload photo, provide ID details and book coupons. They can collect their entry cards at the Virtual-Q counter at Pampa and proceed for darshan without lining up in a queue. Details can be obtained by contacting the helpline 0471-3243000, 3244000 or 3245000, or by visitingwww.sabarimalaq.com.