Answer keys published

: The answer keys of the entrance examination for admission to postgraduate degree courses in Ayurveda held on October 1 have been published.

A press note issued here said the keys can be accessed on the websitewww.cee-kerala.org. Complaints regarding the answer keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) along with supporting documents and Rs. 300 per question so as to reach his office on or before 5 p.m. on October 7. Candidates should specify their name, roll number, name of the examination, name of the paper and question numbers in the complaints, the press note pointed out.