Exhibits at a science exhibition organised by the Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, as part of its platinum jubilee celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram.— Photo: S Mahinsha

A science fair organised at Sree Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, as part of its platinum jubilee celebrations drew heavy crowds on Sunday, the final day.

The fair had stalls by students and various government institutions.

First was a coin and stamp exhibition organised by the Philatelic and Numismatic Association that shed light on nearly 2,300 years of history.

Sobriquets were explained in detail with the help of stamps on Father of the Nation, Birdman of India, and Tiger of Mysore.

Coins

More than stamps, however, it was coins that evoked curiosity among visitors. Many pored over punch-marked coins, those from erstwhile Travancore and Venad, and various dynasties, all explained by students.

The biggest coin in the world, in pure silver and weighing 1 kg, from Australia, was displayed.

Next up was a hall full of antiques, vintage car, and carts too.

A stall of the Archaeology Department had artefacts such as ‘Manichitrathazhu’, ‘Nanaya Palaka,’ and so on.

Experiments

Queues had formed outside the hall where students performed various scientific experiments.

These were held in association with the KSSP. Visitors were introduced to Ooblek, a non-Newtonian fluid, and how DNA sequencing is done, and how a smart streetlighting system operates.

Stamps and coins by a teacher of the school Renuka Devi were on display in a building.

At the Maths hall, various concepts were explained in an interesting way.

VHSE and HSS students had put up a stall that had hand-painted saris, wall hangings, and so on.