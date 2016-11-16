An emergency operations centre has been set up at Pampa to facilitate coordination of various departments to face any emergency situation during the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

A press note issued here said a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan reviewed the security arrangements for the pilgrimage. The emergency operations centre will be inaugurated by the Minister at 4 p.m. on November 16.

The operations centre will have a strong communication network involving wireless, hotline, Internet and ham radio and will link various Collectorates, the Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and Ranni. Officials from various departments will man the centre. Control rooms will be opened at the Collectorates and taluk offices during the period of the pilgrimage, the press note said.

In view of the fact that inadequate lighting hampered rescue work during the Pullumedu tragedy, 65 special lights have been installed at strategic locations. Collectors and other officials concerned have been asked to ensure that the use and collection of gun powder, fuel and other inflammable material is strictly in keeping with security norms.

Preventive steps

Officials of various departments, including the Police, Fire & Rescue Services, Motor Vehicles, Devaswom, Revenue, Disaster Management, Excisée, Public Works and Irrigation have been asked to tour disaster-prone areas in the pilgrimage zone and to take preventive steps. Directives have been issued to set up security barricades at Makaravilakku view points in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

Eighteen emergency medical centres will function on the Pampa-Sabarimala route as part of the Safe Sabarimala scheme. Cardiology centres with advanced facilities will function at Neelimala, Appachimedu and Saramkuthi. Two ambulances will be available at Pampa in coordination with Amritha Hospitals and Muthoot. Medical facilities will also be set up in the Erumeli-Pampa route. A control room will be set up at the Medical College, Kottayam, the press note said.

A toll-free line will be set up to prevent the exploitation of pilgrims. If any institution over-charges a pilgrim, a complaint can be made via the toll-free line. The reply will be sent as mobile SMS.

This year, 800 sanitation workers have been deployed at the Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal. Arranagements have been made to take garbage to the incinerators.

Four Deputy Collectors and eight Tehsildars have been deputed to coordinate the work of government departments.

Squads from the departments of Revenue, Legal Metrology, Health, Rural Development, Civil Supplies and the Police will ensure the quality, price and quantity of goods at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal, the press note added.

Eighteen emergency medical centres

will function on the Pampa-Sabarimala route