Eight injured as march turns unruly

Eight activists were injured after a protest march taken out by the Kerala Latin Catholic Women’s Association to the official residence of Forest Minister K. Raju turned unruly.

The demonstration was organised in protest against the destruction of a wooden cross that had been found to be damaged a month ago at Kurisumala in Bonacaud. The forum, a feeder organisation of the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Church, took out the march in protest against the alleged delay in apprehending those responsible for the incident. Nuns and children were among those who took part in the procession.

The march was obstructed by the police using barricades near the Raj Bhavan as the protesters approached ‘Ajanta’, Mr. Raju’s official residence.

After the formal launch of the demonstration, a few activists attempted to jump over the barricade, sparking tension in the area. With the police resorting to force to remove the activists from the area, some of the agitators sustained minor injuries. Eight activists were soon admitted at the General Hospital.

Condemning the incident, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president M.M. Hassan accused the government of unleashing the police and using force to suppress popular agitations. Such actions could not be tolerated at any cost. he added. He also alleged that there were no women police officers among those who were deployed to handle the agitation.