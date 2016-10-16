The online allotment processes for admission to the 2016 medical courses other than MBBS and BDS and allied courses like Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary Sciences, and Fisheries began on October 15. Students who wish to be considered for these allotments should go to the website cee.kerala.gov.in and click on the “Confirm” button to confirm the online option.

The cancellation/rearrangement of options or options for newly included college or course will be possible till 5 p.m. on October 17. The list of allotment based on the options received till 5 p.m. on October 17 will be put up on the website at 9 p.m. on the same day. Students who receive allotment should pay the fee/remaining fee between October 18 and 20 at the selected branches of State Bank of Travancore and seek admission at the allotted college before 5 p.m. on October 20. The list of new colleges to which new options may be considered are given on the website.

For details, contact the helpline numbers 0471 - 2339101 / 9102 / 9103 / 9104.