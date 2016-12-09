Thiruvananthapuram

e-health scheme launched

The regional training centre for the Health Department’s e-health project was inaugurated at Medical College Hospital here on Thursday. Minister for Cooperation and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the centre.

E-health, the Rs.96-crore Central government project for developing an electronic demographic database and electronic health records (EHRs) of the population, alongside end-to-end automation of all government hospitals from primary health centres upwards, is being implemented in phases across the State.

The training centre is expected to provide training to doctors and other healthcare staff from hospitals and familiarise them to use the software

Additional Director, e-health, N. Sreedhar; Joint Director, C. Jayan; Vice Principal-in-charge, Sara Verghese; MCH Supreintendent, M.S. Sharmad; SAT Supreintendent V.R. Nandini; and councillor S S. Sindhu were present on the occasion.

