Thiruvananthapuram Corporation staff reported for work on Saturday to clear the backlog of files.—Photo: S. Mahinsha

All sections at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation function on second Saturday

Taking many by surprise, the City Corporation functioned to near-full strength on Saturday. Foregoing their second Saturday holiday, the employees turned up in response to a call by the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU).

The headquarters witnessed a steady stream of people seeking various services right from the start of the working hours. The functioning of all sections enabled the clearance of fresh applications as well as much of the backlog. The full-fledged functioning of the facilitation centre also came as a boon for many applicants.

The initiative, which was undertaken in all Corporations and municipalities in the State, was intended to promote an honest, efficient and people-friendly work culture among the employees.

It also came in the backdrop of various endeavours of the union such as setting up file adalats, helpdesks and joint vigilance committees to tackle corruption, many of which did not attain desired results.

According to KMCSU State secretary R. Raveendran, the decision to work on second Saturday has been successful with all other employee organisations extending their support and almost all employees arriving for routine work.

He added that the initiative was also intended to impress upon the government to ensure adequate number of staff for the effective functioning of the civic body.

The staff pattern of the Corporation has remained the same since 1969, despite its significant growth over the years. This has been the prime cause for the burgeoning backlog of applications, which has consequently affected the morale of the work force.

The applicants seemed visibly pleased at the employees’ decision to work on a holiday.

“For long, government employees suffered the reputation of rejoicing at the announcement of a hartal or strike. These initiatives are bound to go a long way in changing such an image,” Ratheesh Kumar, who had come to apply for a birth certificate, remarked.

Steps to be taken

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V.K. Prasanth has said that effective steps will be adopted to rectify the delay in processing applications for birth and death certificates.

In a statement, he said that he has received the recommendations submitted by the Corporation secretary who was entrusted to examine the problem.

He added that lack of required details in the applications have often led to the situation.

An employee would be roped in at the facilitation centre to ensure that all required details were collected prior to forwarding the applications to the respective section, he said.