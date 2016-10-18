Dry fish at your doorstep

KSCADC introduces online sale

Many a Malayali will drool over dry fish delicacies, but of late, such dishes have fallen off the diet of most families, following reports of unhygienic preparation and packing.

In a bid to make quality dry fish available to consumers, the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) has introduced online sales of its brand, Drish Kerala. Consumers can place their orders on the websitewww.drishkerala.com.

Inaugurating the online sale here on Monday, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma said the initiative was aimed at reaching out to customers with quality products. She said the product would be made available at 10 outlets in each district. Dried and processed at KSCADC’s state-of-the-art facility, the products under the Drish Kerala brand are nitrogen packed in multi-layered pouches. The corporation has developed three varieties, namely Neendakara (dried marine shrimp), Ashtamudi (dried pink shrimp) and Malabar (dried anchovy) to cater to different palates.