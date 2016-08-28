The draft bill, Medical Treatment of Terminally-ill Patients (Protection of Patients and Medical Practitioners) Bill, or the “Passive Euthanasia Bill” confuses between euthanasia and natural death, according to experts.

Euthanasia, active or passive, would be killing. But what is required would be that terminally ill patients be allowed to die naturally, with all dignity till the end by providing them palliative care and pain relief, M.R. Rajagopal, chairman of Pallium India, has said.

Speaking at a discussion on “Life with dignity to the End,” in the context of the proposed draft Bill on Passive Euthanasia organised by Pallium India here on Friday, Dr. Rajagopal said a patient or his family choosing not to prolong death with artificial support measures and human interventions inside intensive care units in hospitals was not euthanasia.

Euthanasia is intentional ending of one’s life, which was very different from the process of withholding or withdrawing life support measures that artificially sustain a person’s life, he said. The draft Bill should distinguish between the terminology “withholding” and “withdrawing” life support, he said.

The proposed Bill also threatens to invalidate the “living will” or Advance Directive that the patient and her/his family have drawn up. Not respecting Advance Directive would be violating an individual’s right to autonomy, Dr. Rajagopal said.

Participating in the discussion, legal experts said there was much confusion regarding the validity of a living will and that going by the current law, living will would be applicable only for withholding life support to artificially sustain life. For withdrawing life support already put in place to keep a patient alive, court directive would be necessary.

B. Ekbal, public health expert and member, State Planning Board, said technology-driven medical care of the day often forgot the basics of medical care, primarily, the autonomy of the patient.