To do works such as building flyovers, floating tenders for rolling stock

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which has proposed the Rs.6,728-crore Light Metro for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, has been appointed the turnkey consultant for the interim works such as construction of flyovers and floating of tenders for the rolling stock of the MRTS.

The Cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, decided to give the turnkey consultancy of the Light Metro to the DMRC, on the lines of Kochi Metro, as and when the Centre gives its nod for the MRTS project.

The acquisition of 1.98 hectares in Thiruvananthapuram for 19 light metro stations and 1.44 hectares in Kozhikode for the 14 stations will be expedited. A Deputy Collector/Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) will be appointed and the personnel needed to assist the officers will be appointed soon.

The Cabinet also decided to give administrative sanction for a project for acquiring land in Thiruvananthapuram for constructing flyovers.

Towards mega infra projects

The funds will be mobilised from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board Fund (KIIFB) floated by the State for mega infrastructure projects.

The 21.82-km from Technocity, near Pallipuram, to Karamana is to cost Rs. 4,219 crore and the 13.33 km from Medical College to Meenchanda in Kozhikode Rs. 2,509 crore as per the DPR prepared by DMRC under the supervision of Principal Adviser E. Sreedharan.

In the capital, land will be acquired from Pallipuram, Kazhakuttam, Pangappara, Cheruvakkad, Ulloor, Pattom, Kowdiar, Vanchiyoor and Thycaud village. In Kozhikode, the land will be acquired from Chevayoor, Nellikode, Kottoli, Kasaba City, Panniyankara, and Cheruvanoor villages.