District panchayat Plan approved

The Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat’s annual Plan of ₹115.86 crore for the year 2017-18 has taken off, with fund allocations for various sectors approved at a general committee meeting on Wednesday.

A sum of ₹69.86 crore has been set aside as development fund, which is 19.56% higher than the previous year’s allocation. This includes the Plan fund of ₹48.91 crore, the Special Component Plan (SCP) of ₹16.86 crore, and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) of ₹1.92 crore.

An outlay of ₹36.88 crore has been made for the development of roads under the district panchayat. The Non-Road Fund, comprising projects for developing the basic infrastructure of hospitals, high schools, higher secondary schools, and district farms, has been allocated ₹9.13 crore.

Hike in Plan fund

The Plan fund, devolved from the State government, has increased by ₹13.11 crore, or 4.69% from the previous year’s allocation, signifying the key role that the Local Self Governing Institutions are expected to play in the implementation of the State government’s Nava Kerala Mission.

Detailed outlines for the implementation of activities under the Haritha Keralam, Ardram, Life and Public education protection mission will be prepared under the Annual Plan as the next step.

Stress on agriculture

The annual Plan has placed emphasis on the agricultural sector, with around 30% of the total outlay being set aside for agriculture and allied activities. A sum of ₹4.89 crore has been set aside for women’s welfare, under which the district panchayat has envisaged projects including hostels for women and Nirbhaya Jagratha Samithis at government schools.

For the old and destitute, an outlay of ₹2.24 crore has been made, while ₹2.44 crore has been allocated for the welfare of children and the differently abled. All differently abled students in the district will be provided with a scholarship under the Abhimaan project.

The production sector has been allocated ₹14.67 crore.