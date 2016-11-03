The prejudice and discrimination experienced by the transgender community in everyday life was brought forth time and again during a meeting held here on Wednesday with the community representatives as part of the preparation of the Smart City proposal.

Pramod, a transgender who works in the Social Justice Department’s old-age home at Pulayanarkotta as a multi-purpose caretaker on daily wages, recounted the harassment he faced at the home by a couple of male staff members.

“They make fun of me, and mentally torture me. However, the women are very supportive.”

Pramod, the first transgender to be offered work in a government department, said he wanted to dress in a Kerala sari or set mundu for the Onam celebrations, but was threatened that he would be thrown out of the premises.

“I am forced to do all kinds of physical work at the home just because I was taken in under the ‘male’ category,” he says.

‘Special’ rules

Pramod was not allowed to grow his hair either. “They would force me to wear a cap while serving food, while no one else, including the women, wear caps.”

The problems he faced were addressed only after the intervention of the District Social Justice Officer as the home officials had no awareness of the transgender community or how to interact with them, he said.

Lack of privacy

“I go to work fearful of more harassment. There is no privacy to be had. I am scared of using the men’s toilet.”

Pramod has another month-and-a-half before his work at the home comes to an end. “If the government is willing to give a job, I will take it.”

Else he plans to drive an autorickshaw, and grow vegetables and fish to ensure a steady income.

“I do not have a house of my own. I will get 4 cents of land from my mother, but for the procedures to be completed, the beneficiary will have to be categorised as male or female. How can I be called either?”

