The mission, with Central and State assistance, is the nodal agency for taking ahead several welfare schemes

Glaring discrepancies have been detected in the execution of poverty eradication and welfare initiatives launched at the behest of Kudumabasree Mission for the deprived and marginalised in the State.

The mission, funded by the Central and State governments, is the nodal agency for taking ahead welfare schemes for widows, unwed mothers, victims of domestic violence, and such others.

Diversion of funds

The Principal Accountant-General’s audit report for general and social sectors for 2014-15 and 2015-16 blames inept management and diversion of funds for the current impasse.

Punarjani, a scheme for developing soft skills in 5,000 women; a drive for promoting and strengthening women farmers of Attapady; an Integrated Housing and Slum Development Project; Aajeevika, a skill development project for marginalised youth; and Mediasree, launched for creating a resource pool of journalists to launch a television channel are some of the schemes that have gone awry during the audit period.

The report, accessed by The Hindu , says that Punarjani had a target for training 3,400 women in plumbing, painting, nursing care, and such others in the first phase at Rs.3.68 crore and also providing placement with a minimum monthly salary of Rs.6,000.

Auditors have found that training was imparted only to 777 persons and only 156 beneficiaries were given placement.

Flaws have been detected in the agreement struck between the mission and the project implementing agencies.

Probe recommended

The Mediasree project is replete with executional lapses and members of Kudumbasree were not duly benefited either. Auditors have recommended a Vigilance probe into the implementation of the project.

The Mahila Kissan Sasakthikaran Pariyojana implemented in Attapady for training 11,000 women farmers in sustainable farming at a cost of Rs.16.36 crore too could cover only 2,877 women and owing to under-utilisation, the mission is likely to lose Central assistance worth Rs.9.21 crore allocated for the programme.

The slum development project and the Aajeevika programme for SC/ST youth between 18 and 25 years of indigent families are also hanging fire. The auditors have also reported diversion of funds, undue retention of scheme funds in fixed deposits, and non-preparation of annual accounts.

Local Administration Department sources told The Hindu here that despite the auditors recommending a Vigilance probe and exposing grievous violations, officials responsible for such grievous lapses were still holding pivotal positions and that may thwart a probe into such instances.