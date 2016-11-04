Paul Sebastian, Director, RCC, said there were issues related to purchase, that often resulted in inordinate delays.

In a government institution, heads of departments were compelled to follow store purchase rules and could not entertain single-bid tenders.

“It is the job of the RCC departments to give detailed and correct specifications for equipment so that the technical details in the tender are precise, but none bothers to do any homework. We formed purchase committees at two levels to reduce delays but these have not been working efficiently. I am saddled by an inefficient administrative department, whose incompetence, lack of professionalism and knowledge are contributing to the issues here,” he said.

He cited as an example the purchase of the Picture Archiving and Communication System at an estimated Rs. 6 crore. “One of the bidders complained to the government about violation of store purchase rules. There was a finance inspection wing report which asked for disciplinary action against the Director and Purchase officer,” he says.

It has been because of the delays in tendering and construction that the RCC has not been able to fully utilise the Plan Funds.

There was a ‘temporary shortage’ of drugs because the RCC had followed the direction that all medicines should be quality-tested by NABL-accredited labs.

The RCC does not have any posts for cardiologist or urologist.

It had sought the service of such specialists ‘on a charity basis’ from private hospitals. Currently, the RCC does not have the service of a cardiologist.

“We have written to the Medical College to support us in this,” Dr. Sebastian said.