The arrears to the District Armed Forces Flag Day Fund should be paid before November 23, Additional District Magistrate John C. Samuel has directed officials.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Armed Forces Flag Day Fund committee in his chambers here.

Sainik welfare

He said the money received for the fund and the unsold flags were not being handed over by many department to the Sainik Welfare Board. This would not be allowed.

Officials were bound to make available in time the money for social welfare activities, he said.