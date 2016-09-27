District Collector S. Venkatesapathy has issued instructions to complete the disbursal of compensations, sanctioned for the widening of the Karamana – Kaliyikkavila NH-66 stretch, within the next week.

The directive was issued at a meeting of the District Development Committee that he convened here on Saturday. Mr. Venkatesapathy said that the lack of core banking facilities hindered the process of disbursal. The officials concerned have been directed to complete the formalities by distributing the amounts from respective treasury account at the earliest.

Responding to an issue raised by K.S. Sabarinadhan, MLA, at the meeting, Mr. Venkatesapathy said that he would be conducting a site inspection to review the progress of the ongoing efforts to de-silt the Aruvikkara dam and increase the capacity of the reservoir. Officials of the Revenue department and those of the respective local body will undertake joint efforts to remove encroachments from ‘puramboke’ land near the Vellayani lake.

K. Muraleedharan, MLA, called for steps to expedite the proposed development of the Vattiyurkavu junction and widening of the Sasthamangalam-Peroorkada stretch to a width of 20 metres. K. Ansalan, MLA, called for measures to address the frequent disruption of water supply at Neyyattinkara due to pipe-bursts. He also demanded steps to rectify anomalies in fixing rates for the land identified for the Kovalam-Karode road widening project.

The meeting noted that seven agencies have been identified for conducting the social impact study prior to launching the construction of the proposed Karamana-Vellarada road.