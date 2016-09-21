Devotees carry decorated ceremonial pots on their heads marking the end of 11-day-long rituals at Santhgiri Ashram at Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Thousands of devotees from all over the world took the part in the Poorna Kumbhamela procession at the Santhigiri Ashram, Pothencode on Tuesday.

The devotees carried decorated ceremonial pots (poorna kumbhas) on their head around the ashram compound and dedicated them at the ‘Gurusannidhi,’ marking the end of 11-day long rituals.

The procession, which began at 5 p.m., was led by sanyasis of the ashram.

A music programme by Vishwasamskriti Kalarangam and other cultural programmes were also part of the Poorna Kumbhamela celebration.

The year-long celebration of the 90th birth anniversary of Navajyothi Sree Karunakara Guru, the founder of the Ashram, will end on September 20, 2017, the next Poorna Kumbhamela.