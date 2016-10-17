UDF rejects BJP vote

Announcing the same policy it adopted during the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the United Democratic Front has rejected the vote of the BJP in the elections to the Travancore, Kochi and Malabar Devaswom Boards on Monday. This was announced by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who is also the UDF chairman. Hindu members of the Legislature are due to elect one member each to the Travancore and Cochin Devaswom Boards and two members to the Malabar Devaswom Board. The election will be held on the Assembly premises on Monday. — Special Correspondent