Postal workers will stage dharna in the evening in front of divisional offices on November 21 and 22 demanding that the government find an immediate solution to the problems faced by the people on account of demonetisation. A press note said as of now Rs.800 crore worth of currency has been exchanged via post offices. However the authorities have failed to create the right infrastructure for such a task. Employees are forced to work for long hours to effect such currency exchange, the press note added. — Special Correspondent

