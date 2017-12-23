Defying odds to hit bullseye

more-in

Fifteen years ago a serious road accident reduced Siddhartha Babu to a paraplegic.

But he refused to bow down to fate and defied odds to turn his childhood fantasy for rifles into a passion. A trait that saw him become one of the best para rifle shooters in the country.

Before the accident, Siddhartha was into martial arts and was a black belt in karate.

He had to give up karate after the accident but it triggered the old passion in him - shooting.

He was dissuaded by many but Siddhartha was determined. “Initially my parents were scared of my fascination for rifles, but after I began to take shooting seriously and started getting medals in tournaments they supported me,” said Siddhartha.

At the ongoing National Shooting Championship in Thiruvananthapuram, Siddhartha won the gold in 50m rifle prone category with a national record of 617.8 points. He also won the bronze in the team event for Kerala in the civilian category while competing with mainstream shooters.

Self-taught

Mostly a self-taught shooter, Siddhartha learnt the basics of shooting from reading books which he borrowed from the library. In a sport which requires high levels of concentration, precision and calmness, Siddhartha, despite his obvious physical shortcoming, is second to none.

He won the gold in 50m men’s prone air rifle shooting in the 2016 Kerala State Shooting championship and it was for the first time that a differently abled shooter had won the competition, competing with mainstream shooters. Siddhartha had also won a team bronze for India in para shooting World Cup that was held at Thailand this year. Siddhartha is thankful to the Kerala government for supporting him with funds.

Siddhartha still cherishes the moment he won the gold medal in the 2017 South Zone Championship. Siddhartha, who has invented some useful gadgets which include a wheelchair, car hand controls and Caliper (Leg Brace), said his immediate aim is to win a medal in World Championship and get a quota place in 2020 Paralympics.

R. Ramu