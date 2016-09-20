The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is planning to link the differences in the leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on capital punishment to the party’s alleged involvement in political murders in Kannur.

The UDF is going to use this plank as a counter to the attempts of the BJP and CPI(M) to monopolise the political space in Kannur.

The differences in the CPI(M) on capital punishment came out in the open when party leaders including M.A. Baby expressed their opposition to capital punishment in relation to the Soumya murder case. But Law Minister A.K. Balan had to bow before public sentiments to seek out the possibility of filing a review petition before the Supreme Court against the verdict quashing death sentence awarded by the High Court and the trial court. Mr. Balan did not find any conflict in his stand on the issue and that of his party’s.

Double standards

During his interactions with the media, he has been maintaining that he was merely performing his constitutional duty as a Minister. The UDF leadership is not trying to highlight the conflict in the Minister’s stand with his party’s, but the “double standards” of the CPI(M) which allegedly promoted political murders.

“The CPI(M) leadership should clarify why it is opposing capital punishment. It has no qualms in liquidating people who had been acquitted by courts at party-sponsored kangaroo courts,” Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told a press conference.

The UDF leadership has been restive over the recent engagement between the CPI(M) and BJP leadership. It believes that the presence of the BJP Parliamentary delegation in the State was part of these moves. The High Power Committee of the UDF the other day came out against the CPI(M) for projecting itself as the only force that can take on the BJP physically and ideologically in order to appeal to minority communities. The move to reduce everything to majority-minority issue would seriously harm the secular fabric of Kerala society, the committee had said. The UDF hopes to address some of these issues at the September 22 peace conclave planned by it in Kannur.