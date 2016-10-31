KSEB to install new beaker

The Kerala State Electricity Board would install a new power breaker in place of the one that was damaged in a blast at the Lower Periyar hydroelectric project and initiate an inquiry into whether there was an official lapse in conducting periodical maintenance of the generators and breakers. Power Department sources said the project, launched in 1996, has three 60 MW generators and 24 breakers that regulate power flow. Following the blast, the generator was cordoned off and the power supply was resumed through other generators. The breakers are inserted in inert gas, oil or maintained in vacuum to avert a blast.

A minor change in the property of the gas or oil could lead to a blast. The reason for the blast would be identified and the breaker would be replaced, sources said. — Special Correspondent