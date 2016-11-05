Minister for Education C. Raveendranath interacts with Customs Cadet Corps at Government Central High School at Attakulangara in the city on Friday.— Photo: S. Gopakumar.

Attakulangara government school to host first art, sport and cultural park in the State

: The Government Central High School, Attakulangara, will become the first art, sport, and cultural park in the State, Minister for Education C. Raveendranath has said. The plan for the park has been prepared by architect G. Shankar. The government will provide the funds for the project, the Minister said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Customs Cadet Corps (CCC) at the Government Central High School on Friday.

The launch of the (3) Kerala Customs Unit CCC in the district and that too at the school, which was making a successful return from the brink of closure, was a happy occasion, he said.

Academics apart, the CCC would help in overall development of the students’ personality.

It would help hone their talents and abilities for their comprehensive education. Personality development, discipline and punctuality would get a boost through the CCC, the Minister said.

The Minister said Commissioner for Customs K.N. Raghavan had agreed to extend the corps across the State.

On November 10, the government would launch a mission for the protection of public education. It is aimed at democratisation of public schools by improvement of infrastructure, raising of academic standards, and development of children’s talents, Mr. Raveendranath said.

New initiative

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Raghavan said the CCC was a new initiative of the department.

It was born out of the desire to make the people more aware of the work undertaken by the Customs Department and unify at the department level the social work done by its members to make a better impact.

The pilot project in the country was launched in a school at Maradu in Kochi last year, and following its success, it was decided to expand the project to more schools. Though first launched in government schools, it was being expanded to five aided schools in Ernakulam district and one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, he said.

Parade

Every Saturday, half of a three-hour session would be devoted to parades. This would instil discipline and self-confideénce in students. The rest of the session would involve making them aware of the department’s work, personality development, communication, self-defence, exam preparation, gender sensitisation, visits to airport, boat patrolling, and site visits.

The CCC was being run using funds from department officials and of their recreation club, without government support. Next year, there were plans to register it as a trust and seek funds from public sector undertakings as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The morale of the officials would increase if the project were to be aided by the government, Mr. Raghavan said.

ADPI (Academic) Jimmy K. Jose, school Headmistress Yamuna Devi and school parent-teacher association president A.K. Shajahan were among those present at the function.