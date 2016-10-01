The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has issued a directive for the immediate payment of a compensation of Rs.10 lakh to the family of Srijeev, who died in police custody. Srijeev had been under custody at the Parassala police station when he died of poisoning on May 19, 2014. The commission’s directive was in response to the complaint filed by Srijeev’s mother and brother, who had been staging a satyagraha in front of the Secretariat for over 300 days in protest against the government’s failure to compensate them.

Please Wait while comments are loading...