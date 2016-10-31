The three-day Nataka Kalari organised at the Vylopilli Samskriti Bhavan came to an end on Sunday, with Prof. Aliyar V. Kunju inaugurating the closing ceremony. The highlights of the final day included a theatre workshop led by Pramod Payyanur, a symposium on the topic ‘Malayalam theatre today’, talks on topics such as the theatrical elements of visual arts, and a Kaakkarissi play by Parappil Karumban and team. In association with the Nataka Kalari, ‘Cyclist’, an amateur play by Aattom Group of Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, was showcased at Bharat Bhavan, Thycaud. — Staff Reporter

Please Wait while comments are loading...