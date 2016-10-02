Pension for Emergency detenus

Leading cultural persons have regretted the government’s silence on their plea for pension for Emergency detenus.

In a joint statement, they called upon the government to shed its silence and take an early decision on the long-pending demand of persons who had been detained under Emergency laws. They pointed out that Bihar, Punjab, Bengal, and several other States had already granted pension to Emergency detenus.

Signatories to the statement included K. Satchidanandan, N.S. Madhavan, K.G. Sankara Pillai, B. Rajeevan, Savithri Rajeevan, P.N. Gopikrishnan, Sunil P. Elayidom and C.S. Venkiteswaran.