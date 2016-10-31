Architectural plan for Manaveeyam Veedhi presented; moots a totally car-free zone

Manaveeyam Veedhi, the cultural corridor of the city, may get a makeover as part of the Corporation’s Smart City project. An architectural plan for the development of the corridor was presented to Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar on Sunday.

Public space

The plan has been designed to reclaim Manaveeyam Veedhi’s original identity as a public space in the heart of the city, by transforming it from the parking lot that it has become over the last few years. It was developed by a team comprising Manoj Kumar Kini, Greeshma J. and Roja M. S. of the Urban Design section of the Department of Architecture at the College of Engineering, Trivandrum, in association with the Abhinaya Theatre Research Centre.

The plan envisions to create a public space that capitalizes on the local community’s assets, inspiration and potential to promote people’s health, happiness, and well-being.

The corridor will be a totally car-free zone, in order to ensure the safety of pedestrians and to reduce pollution. It will also be a green zone, with on-site waste management and solar powered lighting and sound systems.

Film screening and other performances will be held at the corridor, which will also house a street art gallery, a space for children to paint, a library space and eateries. An interactive sculpture is another idea under consideration.

The space will be all-inclusive, with a universal design that is friendly to the elderly, differently abled, transgenders, women and children.

For example, public toilets will be arranged for men, women, transgenders and differently abled, and the free movement of wheelchairs will be facilitated.

Memorial programme

The plan was presented as part of the annual memorial programme organised by Abhinaya for S. Ajayan, theatre artist and Abhinaya co-founder. The event also commemorated Manzoor, Krishnan Nair and Johney Mikhael, members of Abhinaya.

Mayor V. K. Prasanth, in whose presence the plan was to be presented originally, did not make it to the event.